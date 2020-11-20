Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Who are we to judge? Vatican looks into pope’s ‘like’ of bikini-wearing model

Pope Francis gives a thumbs-up during his visit to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro in 2013.
Pope Francis gives a thumbs-up during his visit to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro in July 2013.
(Tasso Marcelo / AFP/Getty Images)
By Henry Chu
LONDON — 

Who are we to judge?

The Vatican says it is investigating how Pope Francis’ official Instagram account came to “like” an Instagram post of a curvaceous Brazilian model given to wearing thong bikinis and striking suggestive poses. A Vatican official insists that the like did not originate from the Holy See, the Associated Press reported Friday.

The Instagram account in question belongs to model Natalia Garibotto, who uses the handle "@nataagataa,” a play on the Portuguese word “gata” (cat), which is Brazilian slang for “hottie.” The photo liked by the pope’s "@franciscus” account shows Garibotto dressed as a shockingly mature schoolgirl before a book-filled locker, wearing a barely-there top, a tartan miniskirt that rides much higher than any miniskirt should and white garter stockings.

“I can teach you a thing or two,” the post says.

@franciscus was in good company: More than 100,000 others liked Garibotto’s post as well.

Francis is, of course, famously liberal by pontifical standards; his reply of “Who am I to judge?” when he was asked about gay people made international headlines in 2013. Coincidentally or not, he made the statement on a flight back to Rome from Rio de Janeiro.

However, the Vatican is working “in close connection” with Instagram to figure out who used the @franciscus account to like Garibotto’s racy photo.

The pope’s Instagram account boasts 7.4 million followers but follows no one. Garibotto has a respectable 2.4 million followers (which is different from 2.4 million respectable followers).

“At least I’m going to heaven,” she tweeted Nov. 13 as news of the apparent papal approval spread.

World & Nation
Henry Chu

Henry Chu first joined the Los Angeles Times in 1990 and worked primarily out of the San Fernando Valley office before moving to the foreign staff in 1998. He served as bureau chief in Beijing from 1998 to 2003, Rio de Janeiro from 2004 to 2005, New Delhi from 2006 to 2008 and London from 2009 to 2014. He was a 2014-15 fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. From 2016-19 he was international editor at Variety magazine. A graduate of Harvard University, Chu returned to The Times in March 2020 as deputy news editor based in London.

