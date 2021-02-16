Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Music

Vegas can wait: ACM Awards show will be held in Nashville once again

Reba McEntire hosts the ACM Awards in Las Vegas in 2019
Host Reba McEntire performs in Las Vegas during the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2019.
(Kevin Winter / Getty Images)
Associated Press
Share
NASHVILLE — 

The Academy of Country Music Awards are coming back to Nashville for a second time, with a show at three different venues.

The ACM and Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday that the show would return April 18 and air on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The awards show, which is normally held in Las Vegas in April, used the same Nashville locations in September after it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show was held in Nashville for the first time last year without a live audience. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the show’s top prize, entertainer of the year, a first-ever tie, and Taylor Swift returned to the show after seven years to perform a song from her album “Folklore.”

Nominations and other details for the awards show have not been announced.

MusicEntertainment & Arts

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement