6.1 earthquake shakes near Bandar-e Lengeh, Iran

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon at 2:32 p.m. PDT 33 miles from Bandar-e Lengeh, Iran, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was more than 100 miles from a city.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles.

