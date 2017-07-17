Introducing Los Angeles Times Expeditions

The Los Angeles Times has introduced a series of travel packages that include a movie backlot tour with film critic Kenneth Turan, an exploration of World War II-era art theft in Vienna with staff writer Deborah Vankin and a swing through New Orleans Jazz Fest with music journalist Randy Lewis. Los Angeles Times Expeditions, a series of custom small-group tours, are open for booking now with the first trips departing in 2018.

"Los Angeles Times journalists have a wealth of experience, traveling the world and telling some of the most compelling stories of our time," said Times Editor-in-Chief and Publisher Davan Maharaj. "This travel program is another way for us to spread our journalism, connect with readers and share a deeper understanding of the world around us."

The tour packages were developed in collaboration with Academic Travel Abroad Inc., combining The Times' expertise in its hometown, world affairs, food, the arts and photography with ATA's decades of experience in the planning and logistics of education-oriented travel.

Each itinerary is designed to give travelers rare opportunities to experience some of the most interesting subjects that The Times covers accompanied by journalists and experts who can share first-hand knowledge, insider tips and behind-the-scenes access. Destinations include Southern California guided by a host of Times writers and editors including Christopher Reynolds, Yosemite with photographer Mark Boster, Oaxaca with author Lesley Téllez, Cuba with features writer Alice Short, Tuscany with restaurant critic Jonathan Gold, Milan with fashion editor Marques Harper, Johannesburg with managing editor Scott Kraft and Dubai with architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne. More than a dozen different trips are planned with the first expedition setting off next February.