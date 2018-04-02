Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Returns with a Diverse Program this May

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl is proud to release the program schedule for 31 days of food celebrating L.A.'s amazing food and drink scene. Spanning the entire month of May, Food Bowl will feature over 200 events with many of the chefs and restaurants that have put Los Angeles on the map as one of the world's great food cities alongside internationally renowned chefs in rare local appearances. In its second year, the festival will continue to raise awareness and funds to fight food insecurity and hunger and promote waste reduction and sustainability through charity partners and participating events. The extensive lineup of dining events, panel discussions, chef collaborations, volunteer projects and other food and drink-inspired happenings can be found at lafoodbowl.com.