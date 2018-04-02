Los Angeles Times Food Bowl Returns with a Diverse Program this May

The city's adventurous new food festival will feature hundreds of events over 31 days in and around Los Angeles with a mix of local favorites and world-renowned chefs.
Los Angeles Times Food Bowl is proud to release the program schedule for 31 days of food celebrating L.A.'s amazing food and drink scene. Spanning the entire month of May, Food Bowl will feature over 200 events with many of the chefs and restaurants that have put Los Angeles on the map as one of the world's great food cities alongside internationally renowned chefs in rare local appearances. In its second year, the festival will continue to raise awareness and funds to fight food insecurity and hunger and promote waste reduction and sustainability through charity partners and participating events. The extensive lineup of dining events, panel discussions, chef collaborations, volunteer projects and other food and drink-inspired happenings can be found at lafoodbowl.com.
Carlos Salgado (Taco Maria), Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken (Border Grill), José Andrés (L.A. Kitchen), Yu Bo (Yu's Family Kitchen, China), Fuchsia Dunlop (UK), Curtis Stone (Gwen, Maude), Yoshihiro Narisawa (Narisawa, Japan), Virgilio Martínez (Central, Peru), Diana Kennedy (Mexico), Ben Shewry (Attica, Australia), Roxana Jullapat (Friends & Family), Michael Voltaggio (Ink.well), Niki Nakayama (n/naka), Nyesha Arrington (Native), Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza), Josef Centeno (PYT, Orsa & Winston), Wolfgang Puck (Spago), Phil Rosenthal ("Somebody Feed Phil"), Gabriela Cámara (Contramar, Mexico), Andy Ricker (Pok Pok), Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson (Kismet), Matt Abergal (Yardbird HK, Hong Kong), Nadine Redzepi (Denmark), Monique Fiso (Hiakai, New Zealand), Daniel Humm (Eleven Madison Park, NoMad), Tanya Holland (Brown Sugar Kitchen), Enzo Coccia (Naples, Italy), Dan Hong (Sydney, Australia), Eric Werner (Tulum, Mexico) and Nancy Silverton (Mozza Restaurant Group) are among are the many chefs, aficionados and experts scheduled to appear during the festival.
Los Angeles Times Food Bowl 2018 charitable partners are L.A. Kitchen, Food Forward and Midnight Mission. Citi is the festival's founding partner and sponsors include Nissan, Maker's Mark, Hornitos and the Italian National Tourist Board. For the program schedule and additional information visit lafoodbowl.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ LAfoodbowl (#LAfoodbowl #31DaysofFood).