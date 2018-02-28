Brilliant acting and direction drive a modern 'Streetcar Named Desire'

If Paige's stupendous performance owes a debt to the famous Blanches that have preceded her, Terry's Stanley and Robinson's Stella reinvent their characters in ways that are true to both Williams' play and the evolution of American society. Race isn't inserted as a dramatic subject — we accept Blanche and Stella as sisters without any rewriting of the family history, and Stanley still hates it when Blanche calls him a "Polack" — but the casting changes the theatrical dynamics.