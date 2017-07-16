All the details, themes and character secrets we managed to squeeze out of the 'Game of Thrones' cast

Trying to pry information about the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” out of the cast from Westeros is like trying to separate a Targaryen queen from her dragons.

But we tried our best to glean a few details about all our “GoT” faves from a brief interlude with the cast earlier this week before tonight’s big HBO premiere.

What did we learn? Well, quite a bit if you’re willing to read between the lines. Kit Harington promised plenty of character meetups, and we’re fervently hoping that includes his own character Jon Snow and the unbreakable Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). We discovered what life at the Citadel is like for Sam (John Bradley), and Isaac Hempstead -Wright teased a new, zen Bran Stark. Ten points to Aidan Gillen for saying absolutely nothing while still maintaining an air of mysteriousness. Clearly, he’s learned a few things from playing Littlefinger.

Here’s a rundown of what each actor had to say about the new season:

Gwendoline Christie — Brienne of Tarth

“What I can say is that when we last saw Brienne of Tarth she was floating away in a boat and that she will be back on dry land. And that Brienne will be forced to realize her own independence in terms of her own independent mind and what she believes to be right and wrong, not just in service of someone else.”

Helen Sloan/HBO John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly in "Game of Thrones." John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly in "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan/HBO)

John Bradley — Samwell Tarly

”You left Sam at the end of Season 6 finally arriving at the one place in the world where he feels he can be accepted. He’s been the perennial outsider all his life, being told that what he loves and what he’s passionate about is worthy of derision and will never actually affect the world in any positive way. And if you can’t swing a sword, then you’re not any use as a man. He’s never really believed that, but now for the first time in his life he’s in a place where nobody else believes that either. He’s finally accepted for who he is, and his unique set of skills can be put to best use.”

Helen Sloan / HBO Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark in "Game of Thrones." Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark in "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan / HBO)

Isaac Hempstead-Wright — Bran Stark

“He is now the three-eyed raven, which means, he knows that he has this information for a reason, and he knows he has a purpose and he has to fulfill that. I think he’s got this very zen, calm attitude where he knows exactly what he has to do with it.”

Helen Sloan / HBO Aidan Gillen as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones." Aidan Gillen as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan / HBO)

Aidan Gillen — Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish

“It’s a very precarious world. Even for someone who’s as good at making his plans come to fruition in the way that he wants them to… you never can tell, particularly as the stakes are ramping up.”

Helen Sloan / HBO Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones." Kit Harrington as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan / HBO)

Kit Harington — Jon Snow

"[While reading the scripts] I was sort of blown away. I’ve never read a season like this. It didn’t feel, in some ways, like ‘Thrones.’ ‘Thrones’ you’re used to a kind of slow pace of people journeying from one place. For maybe a whole season they’re journeying and missing people along the road and not meeting the people they’re meant to meet. And this year, everything just moves at a completely different pace and everyone meets, people meet. All the kind of meetings you’re expecting, might happen. So that was the crazy thing this year."

Helen Sloan / HBO Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in "Game of Thrones." Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in "Game of Thrones." (Helen Sloan / HBO)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — Jaime Lannister

“The journey continues for this weird couple of Cersei and Jaime and now, of course, she’s got the power, she’s now the queen of the seven kingdoms but, as he points in Episode 1, I think I can say that, he says, ‘Well, when you say seven it’s more like one or two because we have nothing but enemies out there.’ So they have to deal with the fact that she’s gone a little crazy.”

The new season premieres on HBO Sunday at 9 p.m.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Castmembers Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday) and Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) join "American Gods" author Neil Gaiman and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green to discuss details on the new Starz series at the Hero Complex Comic-Con studio. Castmembers Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday) and Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) join "American Gods" author Neil Gaiman and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green to discuss details on the new Starz series at the Hero Complex Comic-Con studio. CAPTION Castmembers Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday) and Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) join "American Gods" author Neil Gaiman and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green to discuss details on the new Starz series at the Hero Complex Comic-Con studio. Castmembers Ian McShane (Mr. Wednesday) and Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) join "American Gods" author Neil Gaiman and Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Michael Green to discuss details on the new Starz series at the Hero Complex Comic-Con studio. CAPTION Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright talk "Game of Thrones" at Comic Con. Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright talk "Game of Thrones" at Comic Con. CAPTION WATCH: "Kong: Skull Island" cast members Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, Jason Mitchell, Corey Hawkins and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts at Comic-Con talk about remaking the classic monster movie with the L.A. Times' Meredith Woerner. WATCH: "Kong: Skull Island" cast members Tom Hiddleston, John Goodman, Jason Mitchell, Corey Hawkins and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts at Comic-Con talk about remaking the classic monster movie with the L.A. Times' Meredith Woerner. CAPTION Dane DeHaan stars in Luc Besson's space fiction, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." Dane DeHaan stars in Luc Besson's space fiction, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets." CAPTION Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention. Norman Reedus talks about coming to San Diego Comic-Con International and the secret ritual he and the rest of the "Walking Dead" cast partake in during the early hours of the convention.

meredith.woerner@latimes.com

Twitter: @MdellW

ALSO:

'Westworld' stars confront the nature of the fembot

Negan promises he's 'just getting started,' but have 'Walking Dead' fans already seen enough misery?

For the love of monsters: An insider tour of Guillermo del Toro's Bleak House before his LACMA show