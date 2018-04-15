London’s Declan McKenna, at age 19, hasn’t been the youngest performer to play this year’s Coachella — that would be 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, the Walmart yodeling kid who appeared on the Sahara Tent stage with electronic dance artist Whethan. But the politically minded McKenna was one of the only teens to play the festival. He took time after his set to talk issues, Trump and his first-ever festival.

It was a great show. I didn't really know what to expect. We had a really good crowd. We were able to warm everyone up and have a really good time. I think it's not often that you have a festival show that feels comfortable onstage but we all came on and we were really happy so it was great.