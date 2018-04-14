The first performance slot on Coachella’s main stage isn’t exactly a coveted position at a desert festival where many fans don’t even bother to show up until after sundown.
But Los Ángeles Azules drew a relatively gigantic crowd in that spot on Friday afternoon — perhaps because its position on the bill wasn’t its only first.
Based near Mexico City, Los Ángeles Azules was the first traditional cumbia group to play Coachella, which has boosted its share of Latin music this year with additional bookings for the likes of Kali Uchis and Cuco.
No one can begrudge Coachella for taking security extra seriously in the wake of last year’s shooting at the country-focused Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. A little patience should be expected from fans as they deal with realities of a world where concerts and nightclubs have become notable targets for mass attacks.
But man, on a day this hot, you feel it when the first hour in line at your security checkpoint passes and you’ve only moved a few feet.
As the fest grows bigger every year, the challenges of safely steering this many people inside get more and more considerable.
Coyote seemed to be up to his old tricks in Pioneertown on Thursday evening. The trickster of Southwestern mythology conjured up gusts of wind and a drop in temperatures that threatened to scuttle Dior Parfums’ magic hour celebration of its Sauvage Eau de Parfum men’s fragrance.
The locale — the rustic Pioneertown Motel a peyote button’s throw from Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace a few miles northeast of Yucca Valley — was chosen only partly for its proximity to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that starts Friday in Indio, according to Dior reps of the ad campaign for the fragrance, which features Johnny Depp driving around the desert in a white convertible and burying something (we know not what) in the heat-blistered ground. It was shot in nearby Joshua Tree. (The original ad was released in support of the fragrance’s eau de toilette formulation, and the April 12 dinner was to mark the launch of the eau de parfum — if that makes scents.)
Depp wasn’t present in the flesh, but his voice could be heard narrating the newest ad for the fragrance that was being screened for guests in one of the motel’s rooms. He was also there in spirit — kind of — thanks to a low-talking shaman camped out cross-legged in another rooms, who spun tales of the coyote trickster while crushing chile peppers, pink peppercorns and sage (some of the scent notes found in the new fragrance) in a molcajete while surrounded by bottles of the Sauvage Eau de Parfum.
For frequent attendees of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the familiar grounds can get a bit … stale.
Lucky for them, U.K.-based show design studio Newsubstance is making its debut at this year's festival with Spectra, a multilevel, spiral-shaped pavilion that offers a fresh view of the well-known festival grounds.
"We were really keen to try to make people slow down and take a breath from the buzz of the festival," said Patrick O'Mahony, creative director for Newsubstance. "And maybe look at the site in a totally different way."
When the spirited, local punk-leaning pop band the Regrettes last played a major Southern California festival, things didn't go as planned. Performing at a multiday event last fall in San Pedro, the band's teenage lead singer, Lydia Night, was attacked mid-performance by a woman in a superhero costume who managed to work her way onto the stage.
"Someone invaded my safe space in an aggressive manner and that is absolutely not OK," Night wrote on Instagram after the incident. It's believed by the band that the woman mistook Night for someone else and that she had been incorrectly led to believe Night had come between her and her boyfriend.
Last month, in the offices of her label, Warner Bros. Records, Night reflected on the act of aggression and how it affected her thinking about her vulnerability onstage. She also noted that she was still surprised how it all went down, almost dumbfounded that the whole thing was a case of mistaken identity and not something reflective of today's divisive political climate.
Over the last 35 years, Mexico's Los Ángeles Azules has become one of the country's top-selling bands using something of a radical strategy: introducing new generations to cumbia, the style of dance music considered as unhip in some corners of the Spanish-speaking world as the polka is here in the U.S.
The group in recent years has added yet another twist to a genre that younger audiences often dismissed as the antiquated music of their parents and grandparents: a hybrid called "cumbia sinfónica" that combines the compelling bounce of cumbia with the expansive sonic possibilities of a symphony orchestra, exemplified in the group's latest album, "De Plaza en Plaza."
"It is a grand experiment," said lead singer and spokesman Erik De la Pena, who joined the six Avante Mejia siblings — Alfredo, Cristina, Elias, Guadalupe, Pepe and Jorge — 18 years ago.
Leave the flower crowns and fringe at home this time around. Music festival dressing really is about color selections, creativity and looking effortlessly thrown-together with the right amount of style.
The must-haves? Pack sexy tops, a hands-free carryall bag, sparkling nail colors and the requisite floaty robe to be worn over denim cutoffs along with a great pair of booties, a stylish hat and multipurpose jewelry.
That’s just for starters. Also, you’ll want to have statement shades, distressed denims and a short-sleeve shirt in a fun print. Just remember this: If you’re going to Coachella, Beyoncé’s fans come dressed to impress no matter the venue. So may the fashion forces be with you.
Music festivals rarely last long enough to navigate generational shifts.
But the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which launches its 19th installment on Friday and runs over the next two weekends at Indio's Empire Polo Club, has more or less pulled it off.
Promoters have widened its music offerings to better grapple with social issues such as lineup representation and have also had to learn to navigate logistical headaches such as harassment and substance abuse. In turn, Coachella has transitioned from a scrappy Gen X rock outing to a perpetually sold-out fixture of late-millennial life in SoCal.
The members of Portugal. The Man have made a habit of representing rock in spaces dominated by pop and hip-hop.
Last year, their song "Feel It Still" — a maddeningly catchy number about being "a rebel just for kicks" — peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 behind rap hits by Post Malone and Cardi B. In January, "Feel It Still" beat "Despacito" and a Chainsmokers track to win a Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance.
And then there was the band's recent gig on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" amid the smiling likes of Mariah Carey and Camila Cabello.
What do Whole Foods and Sean "Diddy" Combs have in common? They both recently learned not to mess with the suffix "chella."
A few weeks before this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, the Palm Desert Whole Foods announced an upcoming concert and tasting event that it dubbed Wholechella.
Soon after, the store had heard from festival lawyers. "We had to change the name," said Christy Jeziorski, the Palm Desert location's marketing manager. They went with the Pre-Fest Beer Garden.