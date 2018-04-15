A year after Beyoncé was originally set to take the stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., the pop star finally made history Saturday night as the first black female to headline the event.
Look, there's really no other way to say it: Beyoncé's headlining performance Saturday night at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was one of the most impressive things I've seen in 20 years of professional show-going.
The scale, the reach, the detail — and the feeling — simply put it on a level higher than those on which most other artists operate.
And Beyoncé knew it.
Check out her entire set list below:
"Crazy In Love"
"Freedom"
"Lift Every Voice and Sing"
"Formation"
"Sorry"
"Bow Down"
"Drunk In Love"
"Diva"
"Flawless"
"7/11"
"Don't Hurt Yourself"
"I Care"
"Partition"
"Yoncé"
"Mi Gente"
"Baby Boy"
"Hold Up"
"Countdown"
"Check On It"
"Déjà Vu" featuring Jay-Z
"Run The World (Girls)"
"Lose My Breath" with Destiny's Child
"Say My Name" with Destiny's Child
"Soldier" with Destiny's Child
"Get Me Bodied"
"Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)"
"Love On Top"
Coachella can no longer be measured in days, weekends or years. It may now only be referred to in two epochs: B.C. (Before Mrs. Carter) and A.C. (After Mrs. Carter).
The L.A. Times will have much longer thoughts from critics who are still putting their heads back on after Bey’s two-hour detonation of the festival set format.
But for now, let’s take a distant glimpse back into the B.C. World, one where we did not yet know the way, the truth and the light to come.
London’s Declan McKenna, at age 19, hasn’t been the youngest performer to play this year’s Coachella — that would be 11-year-old Mason Ramsey, the Walmart yodeling kid who appeared on the Sahara Tent stage with electronic dance artist Whethan. But the politically minded McKenna was one of the only teens to play the festival. He took time after his set to talk issues, Trump and his first-ever festival.
How did your first Coachella go?
It was a great show. I didn't really know what to expect. We had a really good crowd. We were able to warm everyone up and have a really good time. I think it's not often that you have a festival show that feels comfortable onstage but we all came on and we were really happy so it was great.
In news that surprises no one, the main draw for many of the tens of thousands of people attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was one performer in particular.
For Atlanta native Sade Douay, the impetus behind coming out was a no-brainer.
"Beyoncé of course, hello," said the 32-year-old. She said the "music and the vibes" were also a major draw.
Coachella has worked hard over its nearly two decades to make itself known as a place to see emerging talent — and as a place that can boost that talent to the next level.
But the festival typically saves room for some influential old-timers too, and Saturday it presented memorable performances by Nile Rodgers’ Chic and David Byrne of Talking Heads.
Leading a smartly attired version of the disco band he and the late Bernard Edwards founded in the mid-1970s, Rodgers structured his set as a kind of history lesson laying out the many, many pop hits he’s responsible for writing or producing, including Chic’s “Everybody Dance” and “Good Times,” as well as David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross.