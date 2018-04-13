Patrick T. Fallon / For The Times (Marilou Stoltenberg, 33, holds an umbrella while riding on the shoulders of Justin Thompson, 37.)

But the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which launches its 19th installment on Friday and runs over the next two weekends at Indio's Empire Polo Club, has more or less pulled it off.

Promoters have widened its music offerings to better grapple with social issues such as lineup representation and have also had to learn to navigate logistical headaches such as harassment and substance abuse. In turn, Coachella has transitioned from a scrappy Gen X rock outing to a perpetually sold-out fixture of late-millennial life in SoCal.