Get music-festival ready with these essentials. (Hanout)

Leave the flower crowns and fringe at home this time around. Music festival dressing really is about color selections, creativity and looking effortlessly thrown-together with the right amount of style.

The must-haves? Pack sexy tops, a hands-free, carryall bag, sparkling nail colors and the requisite floaty robe to be worn over denim cutoffs along with a great pair of booties, a stylish hat and multipurpose jewelry.

That’s just for starters. Also, you’ll want to have statement shades, distressed denims and a short-sleeve shirt in a fun print. Just remember this: If you’re going to Coachella, Beyoncé’s fans come dressed to impress no matter the venue. So may the fashion forces be with you.