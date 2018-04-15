“Time cannot pass!” screamed one shirtless fan as he ran across the main Coachella concourse around 5 p.m. Saturday. He embraced his other shirtless dude friend. “Please let this day last forever.”

On the afternoon of perhaps the most anticipated Coachella set in the festival’s history, it was all smiles as the logistical hiccups of the first day (brutally long entry lines, a confusing new layout) eased up a bit and everyone found their old Coachella groove again. The early-shift sets were well-suited to a day when everyone knows the epochal event to come but still is riding high with the anticipation.