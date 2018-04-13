(Seitrack)

Over the last 35 years, Mexico's Los Ángeles Azules has become one of the country's top-selling bands using something of a radical strategy: introducing new generations to cumbia, the style of dance music considered as unhip in some corners of the Spanish-speaking world as the polka is here in the U.S.

The group in recent years has added yet another twist to a genre that younger audiences often dismissed as the antiquated music of their parents and grandparents: a hybrid called "cumbia sinfónica" that combines the compelling bounce of cumbia with the expansive sonic possibilities of a symphony orchestra, exemplified in the group's latest album, "De Plaza en Plaza."

"It is a grand experiment," said lead singer and spokesman Erik De la Pena, who joined the six Avante Mejia siblings — Alfredo, Cristina, Elias, Guadalupe, Pepe and Jorge — 18 years ago.