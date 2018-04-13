Over the last 35 years, Mexico's Los Ángeles Azules has become one of the country's top-selling bands using something of a radical strategy: introducing new generations to cumbia, the style of dance music considered as unhip in some corners of the Spanish-speaking world as the polka is here in the U.S.
The group in recent years has added yet another twist to a genre that younger audiences often dismissed as the antiquated music of their parents and grandparents: a hybrid called "cumbia sinfónica" that combines the compelling bounce of cumbia with the expansive sonic possibilities of a symphony orchestra, exemplified in the group's latest album, "De Plaza en Plaza."
"It is a grand experiment," said lead singer and spokesman Erik De la Pena, who joined the six Avante Mejia siblings — Alfredo, Cristina, Elias, Guadalupe, Pepe and Jorge — 18 years ago.
Leave the flower crowns and fringe at home this time around. Music festival dressing really is about color selections, creativity and looking effortlessly thrown-together with the right amount of style.
The must-haves? Pack sexy tops, a hands-free carryall bag, sparkling nail colors and the requisite floaty robe to be worn over denim cutoffs along with a great pair of booties, a stylish hat and multipurpose jewelry.
That’s just for starters. Also, you’ll want to have statement shades, distressed denims and a short-sleeve shirt in a fun print. Just remember this: If you’re going to Coachella, Beyoncé’s fans come dressed to impress no matter the venue. So may the fashion forces be with you.
Music festivals rarely last long enough to navigate generational shifts.
But the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which launches its 19th installment on Friday and runs over the next two weekends at Indio's Empire Polo Club, has more or less pulled it off.
Promoters have widened its music offerings to better grapple with social issues such as lineup representation and have also had to learn to navigate logistical headaches such as harassment and substance abuse. In turn, Coachella has transitioned from a scrappy Gen X rock outing to a perpetually sold-out fixture of late-millennial life in SoCal.
The members of Portugal. The Man have made a habit of representing rock in spaces dominated by pop and hip-hop.
Last year, their song "Feel It Still" — a maddeningly catchy number about being "a rebel just for kicks" — peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 behind rap hits by Post Malone and Cardi B. In January, "Feel It Still" beat "Despacito" and a Chainsmokers track to win a Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance.
And then there was the band's recent gig on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" amid the smiling likes of Mariah Carey and Camila Cabello.
What do Whole Foods and Sean "Diddy" Combs have in common? They both recently learned not to mess with the suffix "chella."
A few weeks before this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, the Palm Desert Whole Foods announced an upcoming concert and tasting event that it dubbed Wholechella.
Soon after, the store had heard from festival lawyers. "We had to change the name," said Christy Jeziorski, the Palm Desert location's marketing manager. They went with the Pre-Fest Beer Garden.