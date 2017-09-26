George Clooney adds voice to NFL kneeling debate with poem 'Prayer for Our Country'

George Clooney is among the celebrities taking a knee in solidarity with NFL players.

And he's doing it in the most poetic of ways.

The Oscar-winning director, actor and producer rarely shies away from tackling hot-button issues and injustices — often trading in wry social commentary or strongly worded statements.

On Tuesday, Clooney put in his two cents in the form of a personal poem published on the Daily Beast. The stanza came in the wake of President Trump reviving the kneeling debate by calling for the punishment of players who refuse to stand for the singing of the national anthem before sporting events.

In the 10-line "Prayer for Our Country," the "Suburbicon" director said that he prays to "find more that unites us than divides us" and prays "that our nation's leaders want to do the same."

The activist and philanthropist, who raised funds for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, highlighted the racial tensions underlying much of the debate by praying for "young children like Tamir Rice," "all of our children," police, first responders and the men and women of the armed services.

"I pray that dissent will always be protected in this great country," he continued. "I pray for a more perfect union.

"And when I pray, I kneel," he concluded.