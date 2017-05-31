Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kathy Griffin has been widely criticized for a gory photo shoot with Donald Trump's (fake) head
- Then she apologized
- But President Trump didn't accept Griffin's apology
- Neither did First Lady Melania Trump
- And now CNN has fired Griffin
- Lebanon has officially banned 'Wonder Woman' over star's Israeli heritage
- Olivia Newton-John has a new cancer diagnosis; her June shows are postponed
John Legend makes case to take canceled drama 'Underground' elsewhere
|Nardine Saad
John Legend is making a case for the recently canceled TV drama "Underground" to be picked up by other content providers.
The Oscar-winning musician, who is an executive producer and played abolitionist Frederick Douglass on the Underground Railroad-centered show, rallied fans to give it a second life when cable broadcaster WGN America announced Tuesday it would be canceling the series after two seasons.
The network has been scaling down its investment in original programming as part of a deal that its parent company, Tribune Media, made with conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. Sinclair's purchase of Tribune gives it control of more than 200 local TV stations and WGN America.
The shift was not lost on Legend, who fired off a series of tweets to promote the content brought forth by "Underground" and its creators, Misha Green and Joe Pokaski.
"WGN America has been bought and is going a different direction strategically. We will find a new home for Underground!" he tweeted, adding, "Content wins. We're not reliant on a particular network to make great content. We're so proud of our show and the audience that supported!"
Legend, who has made no secret about his liberal politics, cautioned fans to "be wary of Sinclair" and claimed that "they're trying to make local stations mini Fox Newses" that lean even further to the right.
He completed his plea by asking followers to "feel free to drop some hints to the network/streaming services you want to pick up #Underground. Show them who will be watching!"
"Despite 'Underground' being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season," Peter Kern, president and CEO of Tribune Media, said in a statement. "It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination and freedom.”
Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produces "Underground," is said to be trying to find it a new home.
