John Legend makes case to take canceled drama 'Underground' elsewhere

John Legend is making a case for the recently canceled TV drama "Underground" to be picked up by other content providers.

The Oscar-winning musician, who is an executive producer and played abolitionist Frederick Douglass on the Underground Railroad-centered show, rallied fans to give it a second life when cable broadcaster WGN America announced Tuesday it would be canceling the series after two seasons.

The network has been scaling down its investment in original programming as part of a deal that its parent company, Tribune Media, made with conservative-leaning Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. Sinclair's purchase of Tribune gives it control of more than 200 local TV stations and WGN America.

The shift was not lost on Legend, who fired off a series of tweets to promote the content brought forth by "Underground" and its creators, Misha Green and Joe Pokaski.

"WGN America has been bought and is going a different direction strategically. We will find a new home for Underground!" he tweeted, adding, "Content wins. We're not reliant on a particular network to make great content. We're so proud of our show and the audience that supported!"

Legend, who has made no secret about his liberal politics, cautioned fans to "be wary of Sinclair" and claimed that "they're trying to make local stations mini Fox Newses" that lean even further to the right.

He completed his plea by asking followers to "feel free to drop some hints to the network/streaming services you want to pick up #Underground. Show them who will be watching!"