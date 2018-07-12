Sandra Oh stars in BBC America's "Killing Eve," about a bored M15 officer who matches wits with a charming, shrewd assassin. (Katie Falkenberg)

Sandra Oh’s first headlining TV role in BBC America’s “Killing Eve” has yielded her first lead actress in a drama Emmy nomination — and a place in history.

Oh’s nomination Thursday carries an added layer of distinction because it makes her the first person of Asian descent to be nominated in the category in the 70-year run of the award show.

At a time when Hollywood is reckoning with calls for greater inclusivity, the historic aspect of Oh’s nomination serves as another sobering reminder of the industry’s deep-rooted diversity problem.