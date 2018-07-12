Despite a long and storied career, Henry Winkler said he was overcome with joy when he found out about his nomination for supporting actor in a comedy for the HBO show “Barry” (in which he plays hilarious acting teacher Gene Cousineau). Winkler is currently in Iola, Wis., to sign copies of his children’s book “Everybody Is Somebody #12 (Here’s Hank),” but he was still in bed, having breakfast, when his eldest son called him with the good news.