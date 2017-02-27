In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney won the adapted screenplay award for "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan won for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Donald Trump Jr. trolls Hollywood over Oscars In Memoriam gaffe
|Josh Rottenberg
Despite Jimmy Kimmel's prediction that Donald Trump would tweet his reaction to the Oscars "in all caps during his 5 a.m. bowel movement," the president has yet to serve up any reaction to the night's many barbs aimed at him.
But one of his sons, Donald Trump Jr., has weighed in.
No doubt irritated by Hollywood's repeated bashing of his father, the younger Trump issued a tweet Monday morning trolling the film industry over the Oscars In Memoriam gaffe , in which the wrong photo was used for the late costume designer Janet Patterson.