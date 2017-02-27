Donald Trump Jr. trolls Hollywood over Oscars In Memoriam gaffe

Despite Jimmy Kimmel's prediction that Donald Trump would tweet his reaction to the Oscars "in all caps during his 5 a.m. bowel movement," the president has yet to serve up any reaction to the night's many barbs aimed at him.

But one of his sons, Donald Trump Jr., has weighed in.

No doubt irritated by Hollywood's repeated bashing of his father, the younger Trump issued a tweet Monday morning trolling the film industry over the Oscars In Memoriam gaffe , in which the wrong photo was used for the late costume designer Janet Patterson.