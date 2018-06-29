‘Somebody Feed Phil’: How 'Everybody Loves Raymond' creator Phil Rosenthal became the unlikeliest food star

“He was a 40-year-old man at the time and I thought, I’ve got to bring him to Italy with that attitude and bring him back as someone like me,” says Rosenthal. So he wrote an episode of the show in which Raymond travels to Italy with his family for the first time and is changed profoundly by what he sees, eats and who he meets. “I saw what happened to the character that I wrote, this transformation of getting woke. I saw that happen to the person.”