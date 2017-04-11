This new Italian restaurant in Venice has a temperature-controlled pasta laboratory

From a new Italian restaurant in Venice to a celebrity sushi favorite in Orange County, here’s what’s happening in the food and drink world:

Mangia, mangia: Felix, a new Italian restaurant by chef Evan Funke (formerly of the late Bucato in Culver City), is now open in the former Joe’s Restaurant space on Abbot Kinney Boulevard. The restaurant, whose name means “happy” or “lucky” in Latin, has an open kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven and Tuscan grill. There’s also a temperature-controlled pasta laboratory where diners can watch Funke’s pasta being made, all 18 to 20 different kinds of them. Funke collaborated with owner/partner Janet Zuccarini (owner of Gusto 54) and designer Wendy Haworth on the design of the more than 100-seat restaurant. 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, (424) 387-8622, www.felixla.com.

Sushi time: Nobu, the Japanese restaurant created by Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro, has opened a location at the Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach. The two-story waterfront restaurant will serve some of the brand’s signature menu items, including the black miso cod, and yellowtail jalapeño. The restaurant will also feature the first Nobu Grand Cordon patio bar, with a rotating list of cocktails created as part of the Grand Cordon cocktail competition. 3450 Via Oporto, Newport Beach, (949) 429-4440, www.noburestaurants.com.

Brunch and a drag show: The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood has launched a new Saturday brunch service. Every Saturday between 1 and 3 p.m., guests can order bottomless mimosas for $15 and watch a free drag show. 692 N. Robertson Blvd., West Hollywood, (310) 289-8410, www.theabbeyweho.com.

LASA’s back: LASA, the Filipino pop-up restaurant by brothers Chad and Chase Valencia, at the Far East Plaza in Chinatown, is back. It has reopened as a permanent fixture at the plaza, inside the former Unit 120 space. The restaurant is now serving lunch out of a window counter Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner service will start Wednesday, and be served Wednesday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. On the menu you can expect some of the pop-up dinner favorites, including the OG Pancit (calamansi butter, egg noodles, patis-cured egg yolk). No reservations are required for lunch. Dinner reservations can be made via the website. 727 N. Broadway, No. 120 Los Angeles, (213) 443-6163, www.lasa-la.com.

Valley yogurt: If you grew up in the San Fernando Valley, chances are you spent a good amount of time at Humphrey Yogart, the 32-year-old yogurt shop in a Sherman Oaks shopping center on Van Nuys Boulevard. The shop closed last year but has reopened inside the Gelson’s Market in the center. The market store is smaller than the original, and there are no longer sandwiches and salads on the menu, but the company has added organic vegan yogurt and acai-base bowls to its original menu of non-fat yogurt bases and mix-ins. 4520 Van Nuys Blvd., Sherman Oaks, (818) 906-2490, www.humphreyyogart.com.

Still hungry? Martha Stewart has launched her own online wine store and monthly wine club called Martha Stewart Wine Co. Former Royce Steakhouse chef Perry Pollaci is now the executive chef at Firefly in Studio City. Officine Brera and the Factory Kitchen chef Angelo Auriana has partnered with Princess Cruises to revamp some of the menu items on the Caribbean Princess ship. Lawry’s is celebrating National Prime Rib Day on April 27 with a $69 per person menu that includes a Meat and Potatoes martini; a prime rib “cigar” appetizer; the classic prime rib dinner (prime rib, mashed potatoes and gravy, Yorkshire pudding and a side dish); and a recipe card for prime rib hash. On April 27, Carlo Mirarchi of Roberta’s in Brooklyn will cook a one-night, ticketed dinner at the Smile’s di Alba in the Arts District.