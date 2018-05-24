Let's get creative: LA Design Festival showcases L.A.'s imaginative community

Experience L.A.’s creative side at the Los Angeles Design Festival, a citywide showcase being held June 7-10 to spotlight the work of prominent architects, designers, artists and thinkers.

With a heavy concentration of events staged at the historic ROW DTLA, the festival takes over the venue with talks, pop-up shops, workshops and the design show “Design is for Everyone."

Speakers include the city of Los Angeles’ new Chief Design Officer Christopher Hawthorne, formerly The Times’ architecture critic, Anna Charity of Headspace and architects Julie Eizenberg, Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee, among several others.

The independent design show “INTRO LA” returns with new works by Los Angeles ceramist Bari Ziperstein and furniture by Estudio Persona, Waka Waka, and Resident.

Other highlights include a rare tour of the Playa Del Rey headquarters of TBWA\Chiat\Day designed by Clive Wilkinson Architects and known as “Advertising City” due to its metropolis-like interiors, a tour of noted design firm Rios Clementi Hale Studios in Leimert Park, LA’s historic Union Station and Mini Living’s Urban Cabin, a Tiny Home designed in collaboration with Los Angeles architecture firm Freeland Buck, which will be installed on the roof of ROW DTLA and will be open to the public.

All events are free except for the Opening Night Party ($40), the five course Chromatic Dinner ($100) and the “Color In Sight” screening and talk with artist Sket One, Donald McPherson of Enchroma and Lana Sutherland of Tealeaves ($15). For a complete list of the more than 40 events, go to ladesignfestival.org

The LA Design Festival

When: June 7-10

Where: Row DTLA, 777 S. Alameda St. downtown Los Angeles, and citywide

Info: ladesignfestival.org

