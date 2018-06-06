Cárdenas, a Democrat from the San Fernando Valley, had earned support from more than two-thirds of voters in his district based on tallies as of Wednesday morning. Republican Benny Bernal was in second place with 18% of the vote.

The suit alleges that Cárdenas groped a 16-year-old girl in Los Angeles more than a decade ago. The congressman has vigorously denied the claims, saying that they were the invention of a former staff member. No public evidence has emerged to support the lawsuit's claims, and The Times has been unable to corroborate any of the allegations.