At least 30 traffic deaths, 2,017 DUI arrests through Labor Day morning, CHP says

Traffic accidents have killed at least 30 people in California during the first 2½ days of the Labor Day weekend, and 2,017 people were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday.
On Los Angeles County roads patrolled by the CHP, two people were killed in traffic accidents and 382 were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving from 6 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.
During the same period a year ago, the CHP recorded at least 35 people killed in traffic accidents statewide, and 2,163 arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.
During the period a year ago in Los Angeles County, 10 people were killed in traffic accidents and 393 were arrested on drunk driving charges on CHP-patrolled roadways, Kravig said.
The CHP was expected update its count of traffic-related incidents for the holiday weekend on Tuesday.
