Inland San Diego County has experienced a series of small earthquakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Julian area was hit by a 4.0 magnitude quake Wednesday afternoon, followed by a 3.0 quake and two 3.6 quakes. The latest one occurred at 2:32 a.m. Thursday.

No damage or injuries were reported.

The 4.0 quake was felt over a large area of the county, especially inland.

Several smaller quakes were also reported.