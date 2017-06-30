Earthquake: 3.7 quake strikes near Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

A shallow, magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon eight miles from Mammoth Lakes, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:34 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 16 miles from Toms Place, Calif., and 21 miles from Round Valley, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

