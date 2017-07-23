Sex, joy rides and car chases: Scandal in LAPD youth cadet program sparks alarm, call for reforms

The police officer talked strategy with the young cadets as they prepared for an obstacle course competition.

Should the strongest person go first? The tallest? Teamwork was important, said the officer, Ruby Aguirre.

As the teenagers — addressing everyone with a “Sir” or “Ma’am” — powered across monkey bars or scrambled to catch footballs in Elysian Park earlier this month, the scene seemed straight out of a recruiting brochure for the Los Angeles Police Department’s cadet program, which enrolls over 2,000 local youths.

But a recent scandal involving cadets, stolen police cars and illicit sex was not far from their minds.

The disturbing events have illuminated deficiencies both in the cadet program and in how the LAPD keeps tabs on its cars and other equipment.

The department’s written manual governing contact between cadets and adults has not been updated in more than a decade, even though a police officer was recently convicted of sexual crimes involving a 16-year-old cadet.

In the LAPD’s equipment rooms, officers say a culture of laxity has become the norm, creating opportunities for anyone — volunteers, cadets or officers — to walk off with property.

Some of the seven cadets who were arrested last month allegedly drove a police car beyond county limits, pulled over at least one motorist and led LAPD officers on car chases ending in crashes that could have hurt or killed someone.

A 31-year-old police officer who allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old cadet may have helped the cadets steal cars as well as Tasers, a bulletproof vest and other police equipment. The officer, Robert Cain, has been charged with sexually assaulting the girl.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck has ordered a top-to-bottom review of the cadet program, the department’s signature youth initiative designed to mold model citizens rather than future police officers. City Councilman Mitch Englander, who chairs the city’s Public Safety Committee, has asked that the inquiry be expanded to include all of the LAPD’s youth programs. A separate review by the Los Angeles Police Commission’s inspector general is also underway.

There are clearly major flaws and problems and holes in the system that have to be corrected immediately." — City Councilman Mitch Englander

LAPD brass and other city officials emphasize that they still believe in the cadet program and intend for it to continue. The allegations involve a small number of cadets, they note, and were apparently centered on one police station: 77th Street. Beck has suspended the program there and at Pacific station, where one of the cadets was based.

Some say the controversy has been as damaging for the cadet program as the 1990s corruption scandal that rocked the anti-gang unit at Rampart Division was for the department as a whole. They stress, however, that the vast majority of cadets are upstanding young people.

Questions remain about exactly how the latest misconduct occurred, who ultimately will be held accountable and why some changes, such as updating written policies on youth programs, were not made earlier.

City officials and others have raised particular concerns about how the alleged misconduct went undetected, noting that it might have escalated had the teens involved in the car chases not been caught.

“There are clearly major flaws and problems and holes in the system that have to be corrected immediately,” Englander said.

For decades, the LAPD ran an Explorer program affiliated with the Boy Scouts of America. Because of the Scouts’ ban on gay leaders, the LAPD began its own cadet program in 2010, broadening it to include teens who were not interested in law enforcement as a career.

Some LAPD cadets pitch in at police stations, working the front desk or filing papers. But the program is largely centered on weekly cadet meetings and volunteering in the community, with youth services officers like Aguirre acting as mentors and confidants.

Aspiring cadets must attend an academy, rising before dawn every Saturday for 15 weeks before earning the right to wear the powder-blue shirt and narrow black tie.

As cadets, they hand out bobbleheads at Dodgers games and direct traffic at Hollywood Bowl parking lots. They listen to lectures by police officers on leadership and time management. They continue their physical fitness training, building grit as well as muscle.

Some are model students who want to improve their leadership skills. Others are forced into the program by parents who hope it will set them straight. To become cadets, teenagers must have at least a “C” average and a clean criminal record.

Beck has not explained how Cain, who worked the equipment room at the 77th Street station was able to befriend the 15-year-old girl or exactly what role Cain played in the equipment thefts. Cain and the girl exchanged text messages that pointed to illegal sexual activity and showed the officer was aware of the thefts, Beck said.

Cain had previously applied to supervise cadets as a youth services officer but was not chosen for the job.

After Beck personally arrested Cain, investigators found more than 100 firearms, including illegally modified assault rifles, in Cain’s home. Cain has been in jail since July 13, shortly after he was charged with 10 felony counts related to some of the weapons.

On Thursday, Cain was charged with sexual crimes involving the 15-year-old cadet — two counts each of oral copulation of a person under the age of 16, lewd acts upon a child and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Cain is accused of sexually assaulting the cadet three different times at three different locations on June 14, the same day that three of the cadets led police on the car chases.

No charges have been filed against any of the seven cadets, who range in age from 14 to 18.

LAPD officials, who are still investigating the incident, do not believe that any other officers were directly involved and have not taken steps to discipline supervisors who oversaw Cain or the cadet program, a department spokesman said.

Since Beck became chief in 2009, he has expanded the size of the cadet program to reach more young people, including those from impoverished, gang-ridden neighborhoods who may be at risk of getting in trouble.