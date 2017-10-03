Massive blaze guts industrial building in Anaheim

A massive blaze that engulfed an industrial building in Anaheim early Tuesday took dozens of firefighters more than two hours to extinguish, authorities said.

The fire broke out in an industrial park in the 1500 block of South Anaheim Boulevard about 12:45 a.m. and swallowed a building in smoke and flames, said Anaheim fire spokesman Daron Wyatt.

Video from the scene captured by Anaheim Fire and Rescue showed crews setting up to attack the fire as a tower of thick, black smoke piled upward. The fire was about half a mile west of Disneyland.

The blaze grew to a three-alarm fire and pulled in additional crews from Orange and Garden Grove, officials said. More than 50 firefighters were at the scene.

The building housed a floor manufacturing and production business that’s considered a total loss. Neighboring units suffered smoke damage, Wyatt said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Heartbreakers frontman Tom Petty died Monday at 66. Portraits are emerging of those killed in Las Vegas. L.A. decriminalized sidewalk vending to protect immigrants from deportation. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Legendary musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He at 66. Legendary musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He at 66. CAPTION At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA At least 50 are dead and 200 injured after a shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted Saturday at a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea. O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday. About 90% of California homeowners lack earthquake insurance. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION At least 58 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. At least 58 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip — the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. CAPTION Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates reporters and the public on the Las Vegas shooting that has killed more than 50 and injured more than 400. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updates reporters and the public on the Las Vegas shooting that has killed more than 50 and injured more than 400.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.