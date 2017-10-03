Massive blaze guts industrial building in Anaheim

A massive blaze that engulfed an industrial building in Anaheim early Tuesday took dozens of firefighters more than two hours to extinguish, authorities said.
The fire broke out in an industrial park in the 1500 block of South Anaheim Boulevard about 12:45 a.m. and swallowed a building in smoke and flames, said Anaheim fire spokesman Daron Wyatt.
Video from the scene captured by Anaheim Fire and Rescue showed crews setting up to attack the fire as a tower of thick, black smoke piled upward. The fire was about half a mile west of Disneyland.
The blaze grew to a three-alarm fire and pulled in additional crews from Orange and Garden Grove, officials said. More than 50 firefighters were at the scene.
The building housed a floor manufacturing and production business that’s considered a total loss. Neighboring units suffered smoke damage, Wyatt said.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.