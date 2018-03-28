Corey Feldman says he was stabbed; police say that's not the case

Police are investigating a reported attack on actor Corey Feldman in Tarzana on Tuesday night, officials said.
Feldman, 46, was behind the wheel of a car stopped at a red light at Reseda and Ventura boulevards about 10:45 p.m. when he said "an unknown subject opened the driver door and made a stabbing motion with an unknown object," according to Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison.
Feldman drove himself to the hospital after the incident, Madison said. A passenger in the car was not injured, he said.
"He claims he was stabbed," Madison said of Feldman. "There is no laceration or stabbing to his stomach."
Feldman discussed the incident on social media early Wednesday in a series of all-caps tweets.
No one has been arrested in the matter, police said.
