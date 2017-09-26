Shooting reported in the heart of Hollywood's tourist district

Police and paramedics flooded Hollywood Boulevard’s tourist center Tuesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside a shoe store near the famous TCL Chinese Theatre, officials said.
The shooting was reported at Shoe Palace, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., about 1:15 p.m., LAPD officials said.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was taken into custody, but one person was hospitalized, LAPD Det. Ross Nimeroff said.
Video from the scene showed police had taped off Highland Avenue and Johnny Grant Way, just steps away from Hollywood Boulevard.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.