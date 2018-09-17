Three homeless men in critical condition after baseball bat attacks in downtown L.A.

Three homeless men were beaten unconscious as they slept on a downtown Los Angeles street early Sunday morning after they were battered by a man with a baseball bat, police said.
None of the victims had regained consciousness as of Monday afternoon, nearly 24 hours after someone smashed them across the head and shoulders in a pair of attacks on Flower Street, Capt. Billy Hayes of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division said at a news conference Monday.
The suspect, who police also believe to be homeless, rummaged through the victims’ pockets after the attacks, Hayes said.
The first assault took place around 4 a.m. near 5th and Flower streets, according to Hayes.
The other two victims were assaulted about 4:30 a.m. at Flower Street and Wilshire Boulevard, Hayes said, and all three had been sleeping in alcoves near buildings.
“This is a violent predator,” Hayes said.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s or 40s who was last seen wearing a blue hat, black shorts and a gray sweatshirt. Hayes said the man walked with a “distinctive gait,” possibly because he is bow-legged.
Hayes said it was too early to say if the men were specifically targeted because they were homeless, but investigators believe the man was looking to rob people who were isolated.
Police did not identify the victims on Monday. The victim in the first attack was in his late 50s, while the others were in their mid-20s, according to Hayes. Each victim remained in critical condition at a hospital on Monday afternoon.
The attacks near Flower Street and Wilshire Boulevard were captured on video, but the footage is of poor quality, Hayes said.
On Sunday morning, uniformed officers and detectives could be seen manning a crime scene near the Los Angeles Community College’s district offices on Wilshire Boulevard. Officers were roaming along Wilshire, stopping into local businesses to ask about surveillance footage.