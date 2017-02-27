LAPD identifies off-duty officer who fired gun during high-profile confrontation with teens in Anaheim

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday released the name of the off-duty officer who fired his gun during what quickly became a highly charged confrontation with a group of teenagers in Anaheim.

The officer, Kevin Ferguson, is back on the job but is not working in the field, said Capt. Andy Neiman, an LAPD spokesman.

Ferguson worked out of the Hollywood Division, officials said, but they provided no details of his specific assignment. State police records show Ferguson joined the LAPD in 2013.

The Anaheim Police Department’s investigation into the altercation, as well as a separate internal inquiry by the LAPD, are continuing, spokesmen for each agency said Monday.

A seemingly mundane dispute spun out of control on West Palais Road last week when Anaheim police say Ferguson confronted a group of teenagers walking across his property. Other teenagers pulled out their cameras, filming the officer as he held a 13-year-old boy by the collar of his sweatshirt, trying to detain him.

The situation quickly escalated from there. At one point, another teen rushed the officer, sending him tumbling over a line of bushes. The officer then reached into his jeans and drew a gun, firing a single shot.

No one was hurt by the gunfire, which Anaheim police said was aimed at the ground. But video of the encounter stirred an uproar across the country, prompting criticism of the off-duty officer’s actions and questions over why investigators arrested two teenagers — but not Ferguson — at the scene.

Larry Hanna, an attorney representing Ferguson, said the officer fired the shot to defuse an escalating situation. Ferguson had been punched in the face, Hanna said, and other teens were coming at him.

“That’s why he then fires one round in a place where there’s nobody standing, in a downward direction to make people scatter. And that’s what happened,” Hanna said. “His aim was to make sure that nobody got hurt — him or anybody else.”

Officials in Anaheim and Los Angeles said they were troubled by what they saw on videos of the clash that were posted on YouTube and Facebook. As many as 300 protesters descended on the neighborhood last week, resulting in 23 arrests.

“Like many, I am deeply disturbed and frankly angered by what it shows,” Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait said at a news conference. “The video shows an adult wrestling with a 13-year-old kid and ultimately firing a gun. … It should never have happened.”

The encounter unfolded around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday along West Palais Road, Anaheim police said. Chief Raul Quezada said the officer had been involved in a “ongoing dispute” with juveniles who “continually walked across his property.”

During the confrontation, Quezada said, the 13-year-old made a threat that “led the officer to believe that he was going to shoot him.” Ferguson then decided to try to detain the boy while waiting for Anaheim police to arrive, police said.

Hanna said Ferguson’s father had asked a girl to get off their property and was met with profanities. Ferguson started to intervene, Hanna said, when another teenager told him, “You can’t do that. I’m going to shoot you.”

“That’s what he heard,” Hanna said.

As Ferguson’s father called 911, Hanna said, the off-duty officer told the boy to take his hands out of his pockets. When the teenager complied, Hanna said, Ferguson decided to detain him until Anaheim police arrived.

Two online videos showing part of the confrontation show Ferguson grabbing the boy by his sweatshirt. In one video, the boy accused the officer of cursing at a girl who walked across his yard. The officer denied making such remarks.

Ferguson stumbled down the sidewalk with the boy, then pulled him into another yard, the video shows.

“You’re the one that’s going to jail, not me,” the boy tells him. “You’re starting all this.”

“You shouldn’t have made the threat that you were going to shoot me,” Ferguson later replies.

“I didn’t say that,” the boy retorts. “I said I was going to sue you.”

Throughout the encounter, other young people approached the pair, occasionally tugging on the 13-year-old’s backpack or trying to separate the two. At one point, another teenager rushed the officer, sending him over the hedge.

As the officer tries to drag the 13-year-old over the bushes, another appears to swing at him. The officer then reaches into his jeans for the gun.

