Pursuit of attempted murder suspect on 405 Freeway ends with arrest after K-9 takes him down

A bizarre, slow-moving chase down the 405 Freeway ended early Tuesday with Los Angeles police cruisers pinning a sedan and later arresting the driver, an attempted murder suspect.

Television cameras documented the arrest on the freeway. Once his car was hemmed in, the driver got out and was pounced by a police K-9.

Starting in the San Fernando Valley, the pursuit dragged through the Sepulveda Pass and into West L.A., forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down southbound traffic on one of the nation’s busiest freeways.

The northbound 405 Freeway traffic was being diverted onto the 10 Freeway, at the request of the LAPD, according to CHP dispatcher Chris Little. Southbound lanes were closed at the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, according to the CHP.

It’s unclear when the roadways were to reopen. The identity of the driver was not released, but LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said police believed he was Marcos Flores.

Flores, 32, is wanted in connection with the shooting of his 36-year-old sister-in-law early Sunday in Van Nuys, Lopez said. He is a documented gang member and police said he was armed and dangerous.

The pursuit began just before 11 p.m. Monday in the West Valley and moved east, sometimes at speeds of about 120 mph. At times, the driver waved outside the window and tossed items from the car, a gray Acura sedan.

After 11 p.m., the driver turned onto the southbound 405 Freeway below the 101 Freeway near the Sepulveda Pass in Sherman Oaks. A bevy of police cruisers with flashing lights trailed the sedan as it slowly crept southbound and occasionally stopped.

Aerial footage from television news helicopters showed the driver tossing items outside the car. He also appeared to fire at least one shot at pursuing officers.

The chase proceeded through the Sepulveda Pass, and the driver appeared to be yelling at and gesturing toward police.

LAPD’s SWAT vehicles arrived about midnight, and police closed in on the suspect’s sedan about 12:20 a.m.

Police suspect Flores shot his sister-in-law early Sunday in the 17500 block of Gilmore Street in Van Nuys.

Police say the woman is in critical condition at the hospital.

