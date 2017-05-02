Professional wrestler X-Pac arrested at LAX with meth, marijuana, police say

Professional wrestler Sean Waltman, better known by the ring name “X-Pac,” was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport early Sunday morning after police found a “sizable amount” of methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession, authorities said.

Waltman, 44, was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers while trying to board a flight to the United Kingdom, then turned over to Los Angeles airport police, according to Officer Rob Pedregon, public information officer for the airport police.

Pedregon said Waltman was in possession of two marijuana joints, 38 capsules of methamphetamine, 56 capsules of THC, and three chocolate bars infused with marijuana. He was arrested without incident.

He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence in Los Angeles, according to Pedregon, who did not have additional information on that case.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office did not have any information on the alleged DUI incident, and referred questions to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office. A spokesman for the city attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Waltman was released on bail Sunday evening, and is scheduled to appear in court late next month, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.

Gaining fame under the ring names “X-Pac” and “Syxx,” Waltman grappled for World Wrestling Entertainment and World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s. He has been open about struggles with substance abuse in the past, and seemed to address the arrest in a tweet posted Monday night.

“I've had a crazy weekend ... Way too much to tweet about. Still mentally strong & healthy. No relapse,” he wrote on his verified account, @TheRealXPac.

He appears to still be an active wrestler. Promotional materials for a June show in England can be seen on his Twitter page.

Waltman was in a lengthy and tumultuous relationship with fellow professional wrestler Joan Marie Laurer, better known as “Chyna.” The two were once engaged and released a sex tape together in 2004. Their split was later chronicled as part of a VH1 reality series.

Laurer was found dead in her Redondo Beach home last year. Coroner’s officials later determined she died after ingesting a toxic cocktail of painkillers, muscle relaxers and alcohol.

Calls to Waltman’s Beverly Hills-based manager seeking additional comment were not immediately returned.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.