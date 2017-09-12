L.A. saw a big drop in homicides this summer, falling to levels seen in 1966

Two years ago, a particularly brutal August — the deadliest the city had seen in years — alarmed Los Angeles police.

Hoping to slow the bloodshed, top officials at the Los Angeles Police Department retooled their crime-fighting strategies. They sent extra officers to the neighborhoods hit hardest, looking for guns and focusing on gang-inspired violence.

This summer, those changes finally paid off, Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday.

L.A. saw a total of 59 homicides in June, July and August, Beck said — far lower than the number of killings typical for the three-month period. Other than 2014, when the city also recorded 59 homicides, it was the fewest killings in a single summer since 1966.

In recent years, the city’s summer homicide tally typically fell in the 70s or 80s, according to a review of LAPD data. A decade ago, there were 116 homicides during the summer. Last year, there were 82.

“Fifty-nine homicides is far too many,” Beck told reporters. But, he added, “that’s a pretty significant accomplishment for this city to have a summer that was that safe.”

The drop in killings was welcome news for the LAPD, which has been nagged by crime numbers that began creeping upward in 2014. Though the department worked steadily to reverse the trend — most notably by adding more officers to the elite Metropolitan Division and creating a command post in South L.A. to more quickly respond to violence there — the numbers were slow to move.

This year, overall serious crime is up about 1.2% compared to the same period last year. But the city has seen a marked improvement in deadly violence, Beck said.

The chief pointed to two areas he said were the LAPD’s primary focus: the number of homicides and the number of people shot. Homicides dropped by 9% so far this year compared to this time in 2016, he said. Shooting victims fell by 7%.

Beck was quick to include gang intervention work and an increased number of domestic violence response teams as contributors to the decrease in violence. But, he acknowledged, “policing has a lot do to with it.”

“Good, focused policing,” he said. “Making sure we are in the right place at the right time.”

