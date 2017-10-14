Muslim advocates plan march through downtown L.A. Sunday to protest Trump's latest travel ban

Supporters of the Los Angeles chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and a coalition of partner organizations plan to protest President Trump’s latest travel ban Sunday with a march through downtown.

Participants of the #NoMuslimBanEver march and campaign will gather at noon at the Japanese American National Museum at 100 N. Central Ave. Speakers will focus on the similarities between the current ban and exclusionary policies throughout United States history, including the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

“This administration’s actions have been deplorable, and we will stand with our Muslim American brothers and sisters because our motto is ‘Never again,’” said former internee Kanji Sahara.

The march will continue to the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building on Temple Street, a plaza that houses the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Metropolitan Detention Center. Speakers there will address what they call the government’s use of criminal justice and immigration policies to oppress minority communities.

The march will end at the Federal Courthouse on North Spring Street, where speakers will discuss the ways they have personally been affected by the ban.

Muslim leaders have called the president’s latest version of the travel ban unconstitutional, unethical and unjust.

In September, the Trump administration announced it’s latest ban on most travel to the U.S. by nationals of seven countries — North Korea and six in the Mideast and North Africa. The order replaced the much-disputed ban that Trump issued in March, parts of which were blocked in court and which has since expired. The latest version, which is indefinite, takes full effect on Wednesday.

CAPTION Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA CAPTION Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA Film impresario Harvey Weinstein has been forced out of his company. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. Credits: Associated Press / Travis Geske / Getty / KTLA CAPTION Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke makes his prediction for the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. Los Angeles Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke makes his prediction for the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. CAPTION Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez discuss the NLCS and what to expect from game 1. Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Dylan Hernandez discuss the NLCS and what to expect from game 1. CAPTION More than 9,217 acres burned, 25 structures destroyed, and 48 structures damaged in the Canyon 2 fires in Anaheim Hills. More than 9,217 acres burned, 25 structures destroyed, and 48 structures damaged in the Canyon 2 fires in Anaheim Hills. CAPTION Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks Corey Seager's injury, his National League Championship Series pitching rotation and answers other questions ahead of Game 1 against the Chicago Cubs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks Corey Seager's injury, his National League Championship Series pitching rotation and answers other questions ahead of Game 1 against the Chicago Cubs.

andrea.castillo@latimes.com

@andreamcastillo