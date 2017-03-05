Riverside sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man who evaded deputies and did not comply with orders

A Riverside sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Saturday night who the department says evaded deputies and failed to follow their commands.

Deputies from the department’s Cabazon station responded to a report of a suspicious person near businesses in the 48600 block of Seminole Road in Cabazon.

When deputies tried to make contact with the man, he ran across the freeway and was found, with the help of a helicopter, on a nearby road, according to a written statement by sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Chris Durham.

“The suspect continued to evade deputies and failed to obey deputies’ commands,” the statement said. “Officers attempted to take him into custody and an officer involved shooting occurred.”

The statement does not explain what prompted the shooting nor does it say if the man was armed.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately respond to a question asking whether he was unarmed.

The man died at a local hospital. His name has not been released pending notification of family.

As per department policy, the deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. In his statement, Durham said the name of the deputy involved in the shooting would not be released “at this time.”

