Essential California: UCLA's route to the Sweet 16 has had its challenges

Good morning. It’s Friday, March 24, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Big game tonight

UCLA’s highflying and high-scoring basketball team will be on full display tonight when the squad suits up against Kentucky in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. This unit has largely been free of infighting, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been distractions on the way to getting within four wins of what would be the school’s first national championship since 1995. Los Angeles Times

The safe confines of a church

Churches are answering the call to offer immigrants sanctuary in an uneasy mix of politics and compassion. In the 1980s, Central Americans benefited from this as they sought political asylum, and the practice has continued amid various immigration crackdowns. The number of churches willing to offer sanctuary is said to have doubled to more than 800 since President Donald Trump’s election and is still growing. Los Angeles Times

The low-turnout surprise

Low-turnout elections can produce unpredictable results. Nowhere is that more evident than in the race to fill L.A.’s only open congressional seat. Twenty-three candidates are vying to succeed new state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Freeze me! Cryotherapy is the latest craze with little scientific basis to find paying customers in Los Angeles. The treatment in which a person spends short periods of time in a chamber cooled to minus-166 degrees supposedly calms inflammation and soothes muscles. The Economist

Olympics drama: “This is a high-stakes game of Olympic chicken,” one expert said. Paris and Los Angeles are both angling to host the 2024 Olympics, and part of both cities’ strategies is to say they’re not interested in hosting the 2028 games. Los Angeles Times

Memorial defaced: A Vietnam War memorial in Venice that was damaged by a tagging crew last year has again been marred by graffiti, authorities said. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Keeping ties strong: University of California President Janet Napolitano wants to reassure Mexican leaders that the public research university remains committed to academic collaboration — even if some of it, such as climate change research, is at risk under the Trump administration. That’s why she’s visiting the country next week. Los Angeles Times

California cities weigh in: Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Santa Monica are among the 34 cities and counties arguing that President Trump’s threat to withhold federal funds from “sanctuary jurisdictions” is unconstitutional. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Hunter under the gun: California Rep. Duncan Hunter is under criminal investigation by the Justice Department over alleged campaign finance violations. Politico

Sanctuary for something else: California might not just become a “sanctuary state” when it comes to immigrants here illegally. A group of California lawmakers wants to block local police and sheriff’s departments from assisting such investigations and arrests unless compelled by a court order. This comes as Justice Department officials have hinted that a crackdown on state-licensed marijuana dealers might be in the works. Los Angeles Times

More dam problems: A team of engineering consultants is warning that there’s a “very significant risk” to the state if the damaged spillway at the Lake Oroville dam isn’t fixed before November when the next winter rainy season begins. The Wall Street Journal

Harris speaks: New California Sen. Kamala Harris explains how she's taking on the big issues in Washington, D.C. KPCC

CRIME AND COURTS

Sacramento slayings: Four people were found dead in a home in the South Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento, according to police. Authorities also revealed that a possible suspect had been arrested. Sacramento Bee

Philosopher sued: A 24-year-old former student is suing renowned philosopher and UC Berkeley professor John Searle for sexual harassment. The student alleges that she was fired from a job working for Searle after she declined his advances. BuzzFeed