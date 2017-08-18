Essential California: Confederate monuments in California come down

A monument at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery commemorated the military service of Confederate veterans buried there. (Kevin Waite)

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Aug. 17, and here’s what’s happening across California: TOP STORIES They’re coming down Memorials honoring Confederate icons and history are falling like dominoes across California and the country in the aftermath of the violence in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. Early Wednesday morning, four workers used a backhoe to remove a 6-foot monument that has stood in the Confederate section of Hollywood Forever Cemetery for more than 90 years. In downtown San Diego, a plaque honoring Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, was quietly removed from the park at Horton Plaza. Los Angeles Times ICYMI: It was this Los Angeles Times op-ed that re-dredged up the cemetery’s Confederacy connection. After it was a published, a change.com petition drive quickly accumulated thousands of signatures. The graves of the Confederate soldiers will not be disinterred. Los Angeles Times The new pot boss The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday backed Mayor Eric Garcetti’s picks to oversee City Hall’s new Department of Cannabis Regulation. The vote comes as officials prepare for legalization of recreational marijuana in California. Cat Packer, the former California coordinator for the Drug Policy Alliance, will run the new city division. A five-member Cannabis Commission will provide input on cannabis rules. Los Angeles Times Darvish’s debut A dozen years ago in Japan, Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda visited the Osaka home of a budding pitching prospect who was considering a jump across the Pacific Ocean to major league baseball. Lasorda’s pitch proved unsuccessful, but Yu Darvish has finally made it to Los Angeles after debuting for the team last night. The ace was acquired minutes before the trade deadline late last month. Los Angeles Times A big save for California At least one expanse of protected land in California is now officially safe from the Trump administration’s plan to eliminate or shrink some U.S. national monuments. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced that the administration has no interest in carving up the Sand to Snow National Monument east of Los Angeles. The 154,000-acre monument, which includes some 30 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail, was created just last year by President Obama. It is the first California monument Zinke has promised to leave alone. Los Angeles Times L.A. STORIES New Trojan development: USC Village, the largest development in the school’s history, officially opens Thursday as the university strives to house more students on campus — and broaden its connection to its South Los Angeles neighborhood. The $700-million project spans 15 acres, has beds for 2,500 undergraduates and features a spacious courtyard with a statue that is a female counterpart to Tommy Trojan, the famous sword-wielding casting of a Greek warrior in the school’s central plaza. Los Angeles Times Flashback: Remember the name? Thanks to a $15-million anonymous private donation, USC has named a residential college after Al Cowlings, who infamously drove then-fugitive O.J. Simpson in a white Ford Bronco that led police on a nationally televised low-speed chase throughout Los Angeles in June 1994. Los Angeles Times No new homes here: A key committee of the Los Angeles City Council has rejected a plan for putting 15 homes near a freeway interchange, in part over the potential health risks from car and truck pollution. Los Angeles Times Security test: Commuters hurrying through Union Station toward their Metro trains Wednesday morning encountered a new obstacle near the entrance to the subway: an airport-style body scanner, designed to detect hidden weapons and explosives. Los Angeles Times IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER Up close: The last days for a family divided by deportation. San Francisco Chronicle America First! rally: A rally is scheduled for Sunday at Laguna’s Main Beach to commemorate victims of crimes that organizers say have been committed by immigrants illegally living in the United States. A counter-protest is planned. Los Angeles Times POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT Q&A: Rep. Ted Lieu explains what he thinks it will take for Democrats to win the House in 2018. Los Angeles Times