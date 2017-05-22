President Trump outlined a “battle between good and evil” in his speech to Arab and Muslim leaders on the fight against extremism. I'm Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don't want you to miss today.

A Yankee in King Salman’s Court

As investigations swirl in Washington, President Trump spent the weekend as a Yankee in King Salman’s court. In Saudi Arabia, he got a gold medal, did a sword dance and placed his hand on a glowing globe at the opening of a center to combat extremist ideology. In between, he and the king signed off on a $110-billion package of arms sales to Saudi Arabia and investments in the U.S. economy. But the big news Sunday was Trump’s speech on Islam, in which he told Arab and Muslim leaders the U.S. seeks “partners, not perfection” to fight extremism and terrorism. “We are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship,” he said. That broke not only from Barack Obama’s and George W. Bush’s policies to foster human rights, but it also steered far away from Trump’s “Islam hates us” campaign rhetoric. The reaction: mixed.

Saudi Press Agency Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, left, King Salman of Saudi Arabia and President Trump opening the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, left, King Salman of Saudi Arabia and President Trump opening the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Saudi Press Agency)

-- Trump arrives in Israel today, where some officials are anxious about how much he might give away if he can restart long-stalled peace talks with Palestinians.

-- A battle of liberal versus more liberal has exposed a divided California Democratic Party at the state convention over the weekend.

Will Trump Make the Grade at Historically Black Colleges?

With graduation season upon us, the Trump administration’s record with commencement speeches has room for improvement. Dozens of grads and their families at Notre Dame walked out on Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was booed at Bethune-Cookman University earlier this month. The latter incident took on added significance, given the delicate state of relations between historically black colleges and universities and President Trump, who has pledged “unwavering support” for them. Despite students’ misgivings, some African American educators say they’re pleasantly surprised with what they’re hearing.

A Dying Mother’s Desperate Choice

When Lai Hang of Rosemead got her cancer prognosis in 2015, she learned she had four months to live — and she was deeply concerned about what would happen with her 17-year-old son, George, after she died. She said he was seoi zai — Cantonese for “wicked child.” That’s when she bought a gun.

They Don’t Call It the ‘High Desert’ for Nothing

The city of Adelanto in California’s high desert near Victorville is only 53 square miles, but as Mayor Richard Kerr puts it, it hopes to be the “Silicon Valley of medical marijuana.” It’s attracting investors, even if some don’t have a background in the cannabis business. As California moves toward issuing permits for large-scale medical marijuana cultivation next year, is long-struggling Adelanto on the verge of hitting the jackpot, or will its dreams go up in smoke?

An Odd Reprise for the King of Afrobeat

Throughout his life and his music, Fela Kuti brought a message of power to the people. You can hear it in his Afrobeat jams and see it in the Broadway show “Fela!,” which shows his rise as a creative and political force against the ruling class in Nigeria. Twenty years after his death, though, who bought tickets to see a bare-bones version of that musical in Lagos? The elite, of course.

-- What's the greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history? We asked the experts.

-- Columnist Steve Lopez says Trump may hate California, but he’s not shy about asking its residents for donations.

-- Hollywood is “out of touch”: Three Southerners discuss media and politics.

-- After years of silence, activists are forcing music festivals to take sexual assault as a serious problem.

-- California will probably roll out a limited public earthquake early-warning system sometime next year, researchers building the network say.