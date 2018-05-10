Today: The Homecoming 

Three American citizens held captive by North Korea — two captured last year and one in late 2015 — have returned to the United States with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Awaiting them at Joint Base Andrews: an exultant President Trump, who shook their hands and held a news conference on the tarmac in which he expressed hope for a planned summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (and suggested the homecoming "broke the record for television ratings at 3 o'clock in the morning"). Their release was not without drama in Pyongyang, but it should help clear the stage for a Trump-Kim meeting, possibly in Singapore. "I really think he wants to do something," the president said of Kim.