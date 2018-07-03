Today: How Thailand’s Lost Boys Were Found

Border security. The war on drug trafficking. NAFTA. The Mexican government’s approach to all of these issues and more could change dramatically under Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Based on his writings and campaign rhetoric, Lopez Obrador appears to put less of an emphasis on making nice with the United States than his predecessors. He’ll also have his hands full with a number of challenges at home. And then there’s the X-factor: how he gets along with President Trump.