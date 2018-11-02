Today: The New 'Axis of Evil'

In Georgia, voters could elect the first black woman to become a U.S. governor in Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate who’s been getting some high-profile help in a tight race with Republican Brian Kemp. Vermont could elect its first openly transgender governor. In Michigan and Minnesota, two candidates could be the first Muslim women elected to Congress, while California could send the first Korean American woman to join its ranks. Whatever happens in Tuesday’s election, analysts say this year’s pool of candidates is the most diverse ever.