The insanity of Trump's voter fraud inquiry

To the editor: In Herman Wouk’s “The Caine Mutiny,” one example of Capt. Queeg’s insanity occurs when he turns his ship upside down looking for a missing key to a refrigerator. His senior officers discover that, beyond any reasonable doubt, the key never existed in the first place, but when confronted with this fact, Queeg angrily insists on continuing his fruitless search. (“There are plenty of problems with our election system. Voter fraud isn't one of them,” editorial, May 11)

Now with America nearly $20 trillion in debt, President Trump is spending taxpayers’ money to look for not just one fictitious missing key (in this case, a fraudulent vote), but nearly 3 million of them.

If this doesn’t qualify as insanity, would someone please explain to me what does?

Gary Garshfield, Irvine

..

To the editor: The president ordering an inquiry into voter fraud would be funny if it weren’t so pitiful. Trump still cannot accept the fact that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. It’s killing him.

Trump is wasting time and taxpayers’ money. He’s also trying valiantly to obstruct the investigation into his campaign’s possible ties with Russia.

Lorraine Knopf, Santa Monica

