Another Republican is challenging Rep. Scott Peters, and he wants citizens to tell him how to vote

Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of San Diego is facing another GOP opponent in next year's primary.

Michael Allman, an investor and former executive of Southern California Gas Company, announced this week that he's running against Peters. Most recently, he was an executive at a software company called Bit Stew Systems before it was sold in 2016. Since then, Allman said, he's been investing in technology companies. He lived for nearly 20 years in Rancho Santa Fe but recently moved to Solana Beach. Both of those cities are in Rep. Darrell Issa's district, not Peters' 52nd Congressional District.

Allman, 57, considers himself a "Libertarian-leaning Republican" who trends left on social issues and more conservative on fiscal ones. But that won't matter if voters elect him, he says.

"My platform is one of direct democracy," Allman said in an intervew. "Rather than me telling the voters what I'm going to do, they're going to tell me what I'm going to do."

Allman says he's designed a software program that will verify registered voters in the district and allow them to weigh in with their views on a myriad of issues, including tax policy, immigration, abortion rights and environmental law. According to Allman, the system would separately record responses from non-citizens and other constituents, but he won't make any promises that he'll consider their answers in his decisions.

Members of Congress should "vote the way their constituents want them to vote on an issue-by-issue basis and on the merits of that issue," Allman said, adding that he believes his approach would help avoid the hyper-partisan politics that are stalling progress in Washington.

Peters is one of four Democratic congressmen in California that the National Republican Congressional Committee has in its sights for 2018. His other opponents include Republicans Omar Qudrat, James Veltmeyer and Daniel Casara, none of whom have raised more than $150,000. Peters, on the other hand, has raised more than $1.2 million so far this cycle and has nearly $2 million in the bank.