California asks judge to block Trump administration rule change for birth control coverage

Attorneys for California have asked a federal judge to block a Trump administration rule change that restricts access to birth control for some women.

State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra filed a petition late Thursday for a nationwide preliminary injunction to halt the new rule that allows employers to deny women birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

“A woman’s birth control and health decisions should be made by a woman in consultation with her doctor – not by her employer and not by politicians,” Becerra said in a statement.

The request for an injunction follows action by Becerra in October when he filed a lawsuit alleging the contraception rules are discriminatory.

The latest action alleges that new rules violate the Administrative Procedure Act by not disclosing the process for changing policy, and the First Amendment by allowing employers to use religious beliefs to discriminate against employees by denying them a federally entitled health benefit.