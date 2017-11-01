California Democratic Party chief says lawmaker accused of groping must 'come to terms' over whether to resign

State Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte, left, KQED reporter Marisa Lagos and state Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman at the Sacramento Press Club on Wednesday.

The chairman of the California Democratic Party said a Pacoima Assemblyman accused of groping a woman must “come to terms” over whether he can continue serving.

Party leader Eric Bauman stopped short of indicating whether he thought the state lawmaker, Democrat Raul Bocanegra, should step down. Bauman added that Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) should help Bocanegra decide on “what his future is going to be.”

“I think Assemblyman Bocanegra needs to look into his own heart and decide what he’s going to do,” Bauman said.

Both Bauman and California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte, who appeared together at a Sacramento Press Club luncheon Wednesday, said their parties have zero-tolerance policies on sexual harassment. Brulte said he supports an independent review process, free of partisanship, to review allegations of harassment in the Legislature.

“I think it’s very, very difficult for organizations to police themselves when it reaches a certain point,” Brulte said.

Veteran legislative staff member Elise Flynn Gyore, in an interview with The Times, said that Bocanegra in 2009 groped her during an after-work event attended by legislators, staff and lobbyists. Bocanegra was a legislative chief of staff at the time.

After a formal inquiry, the Assembly’s then-chief administrative officer barred Bocanegra from communicating with Gyore and promised “additional appropriate action to help ensure there are no recurring issues.”

Last week, Bocanegra apologized after being asked about the 2009 investigation.

That revelation came shortly after more than 140 women signed a letter calling out the “pervasive” culture of sexual harassment and mistreatment that plagues the Capitol. The women who signed the letter represented the all corners of Sacramento politics, including legislators, Capitol staff, political consultants and lobbyists.

The Assembly plans to hold hold hearings next month to address sexual harassment. The state Senate has hired lawyers and human resources consultants to investigate allegations of widespread harassment and evaluate Senate procedures.

On Wednesday, Bauman said both he and Rendon also would support a bill by Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) to close the loophole exempting the Legislature from state government whistleblower laws as long as allegations of sexual harassment are explicitly added to the laws' protections.