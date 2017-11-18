California Democratic Party members start petition seeking resignations of legislators accused of harassment

California Democratic Party delegates are circulating a petition to seek the resignations of two state lawmakers who have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.

“When we remain silent in the face of sexual assault or harassment, we contribute to a culture of impunity for those that use their power to oppress, we send a message to survivors that they do not matter, and we normalize abhorrent behavior, allowing perpetrators to believe that they can act without consequences,” the petition reads. “We must now speak out in support of survivors.”

The petition asks for the resignation of Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) and Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia). Bocanegra was disciplined eight years ago after a female Capitol staffer accused him of “inappropriate and unwelcome physical contact” while he was also a staffer. Three women have accused Mendoza of inappropriate behavior in recent weeks, something he’s denied.

The petition also requests that Bocanegra and Mendoza be barred from party events.