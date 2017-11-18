Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
California Democratic Party members start petition seeking resignations of legislators accused of harassment
|Liam Dillon
California Democratic Party delegates are circulating a petition to seek the resignations of two state lawmakers who have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.
“When we remain silent in the face of sexual assault or harassment, we contribute to a culture of impunity for those that use their power to oppress, we send a message to survivors that they do not matter, and we normalize abhorrent behavior, allowing perpetrators to believe that they can act without consequences,” the petition reads. “We must now speak out in support of survivors.”
The petition asks for the resignation of Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) and Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia). Bocanegra was disciplined eight years ago after a female Capitol staffer accused him of “inappropriate and unwelcome physical contact” while he was also a staffer. Three women have accused Mendoza of inappropriate behavior in recent weeks, something he’s denied.
The petition also requests that Bocanegra and Mendoza be barred from party events.
Amar Shergill, an attorney and Democratic Party Executive Board member from Elk Grove who is organizing the effort, said advocates had collected 60 signatures since the party’s Executive Board meeting began in Millbrae on Friday night. He said he anticipated having several hundred by the end of the weekend.
Shergill said he hoped the petition effort would communicate to party and legislative leadership that rank-and-file members don’t want those who have committed sexual harassment to be elected officials.