California Democrats vote to make it harder for incumbents to obtain party endorsement

California Democratic leaders voted Sunday to make it harder for incumbents to win the state party’s endorsement, a move that will present an early test in next year’s U.S. Senate race.

The proposal, written by members of the party’s liberal wing, was approved on a voice vote on the final day of the state party’s executive board meeting in Millbrae. Incumbents will now need 60% of party delegates’ votes to win an endorsement, the same amount challengers need. Until now, incumbents needed a simple majority.

Proponents said the move levels the playing field between incumbents and challengers.

Endorsement votes on 2018 races will take place at the party convention in February in San Diego.

The most notable race that will be affected by the rule change is between Sen. Dianne Feinstein and state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, a fellow Democrat.

Feinstein has angered some liberal Democrats with her calls for “patience” with President Trump’s presidency, and her statement that he could be a “good president” if he learned and changed.

A super PAC supporting De León’s bid called A Progressive California has already started reaching out to delegates to try to deny Feinstein the party endorsement.

However, even if Feinstein failed to secure the state party endorsement, it’s unclear how much of an effect that would have on her reelection bid. She has previously used disagreements with the state party to display moderation to California voters.

And Feinstein is an overwhelming favorite in the race, winning the support of more than 58% of registered voters who say they plan to vote, compared with De León’s 31%, according to a recent USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.