California's GOP members of Congress targeted in new ads over Republican tax plan

Five of the state's GOP members of Congress are being targeted in television advertisements that begin airing Saturday about the Republican tax reform plan that would disproportionately impact residents of high-tax states such as California.

The ads, which urge constituents to order their representatives in Congress to oppose the plan, will air on cable and network stations in districts represented by Darrell Issa of Vista, Steve Knight of Palmdale, Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa, Ed Royce of Fullerton and Mimi Walters of Irvine.

“The Republican tax plan will raise taxes on California families by eliminating middle-class tax deductions to pay for a massive tax break for the super wealthy and big corporations,” a narrator says during the 30-second ad. “Tell your member of Congress to vote 'no' on the Republican tax plan. California families can’t afford it.”

The ads are being aired in a six-figure ad buy by “Not One Penny,” a coalition of liberal and labor groups. The five members of Congress that they target all represent districts that Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential campaign. Flipping those districts is critical to the Democrats’ effort to retake the House of Representatives next year.

Republican members of Congress from states with high taxes and high housing costs are facing competing pressures — a desire to accomplish a major legislative achievement before the midterm elections, and a reluctance to support a bill that could disproportionately affect their constituents.

The House version of the tax proposal would eliminate the deduction for state and local income and sales taxes, limits the property tax deduction to $10,000 and caps the mortgage interest deduction to loans up to $500,000, rather than the current $1 million. The Senate version preserves the current mortgage deduction but eliminates the property tax deduction.

Issa has said he opposes the House version of the bill, joining GOP lawmakers from New Jersey and New York.